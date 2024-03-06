Former volunteer at Red Lion youth center charged with sexual assault: PSP

A 30-year-old Red Lion man, who was a volunteer at a local youth center, sexually abused two teenage girls, state police allege.

Ian Michael Ryan of the 500 block of South Main Street has been charged with numerous offenses, including sexual assault by a volunteer of a nonprofit, corruption of minors, child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault of a person under 16 years of age.

He currently is being held in jail, according to online court records.

Ryan has a pretrial conference scheduled for 11 a.m. March 25 in the York County Court of Common Pleas, according to court records.

Red Lion man volunteered at youth center for teens

State police say an investigation determined that Ryan engaged in sexual activity with two teens − ages 13 and 17 − between March 31, 2023 and Aug. 26, 2023, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Ryan was a volunteer at the 18 South Youth Center in Red Lion, and he had direct contact with the 13-year-old girl, the affidavit states.

The youth center is a nonprofit organization that is open to students in seventh through twelfth grades, according to its website. Chris Kenna, the executive director, declined to comment based on the advice of legal counsel because the court case remains open.

State police interviewed Ryan in late August. He told the investigator that he was in a consensual relationship with the older teen, and he had engaged in sexual activity with her, the affidavit states. One of the acts was filmed on his cell phone at his residence.

Ryan told the investigator that he also had engaged in sexual activity with the younger teen, the affidavit states. On one occurrence, he agreed to give her clothing in exchange for her participation.

Both teens provided information during interviews.

The 13-year-old girl said that one of the occurrences took place at his residence in the area of a garage that was out of the view of exterior cameras so there was "no proof of it," the affidavit states.

During the investigation, state police seized Ryan's cell phone and found cached images depicting child pornography, the affidavit states.

State police serve search warrant at defendant's Red Lion home

State police served a search warrant at his home in August and seized an external hard drive disc and a flash drive, according to a separate affidavit of probable cause.

State police found 345 images and nine videos depicting child sexual exploitation material, the affidavit states. One of the videos showed a sex act with one of the known victims.

State police filed separate charges of photographing, videotaping or depicting on a computer or film a child engaging in a prohibited sexual act and child pornography.

Ryan's attorney, Heather Reiner, could not be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Ex-volunteer at Red Lion PA youth center charged with sexual assault