Former Virginia Beach day care provider gets 28 years for baby’s death

VIRGINIA BEACH — A former Virginia Beach day care provider was sentenced Thursday to 28 years in prison for the 2019 murder of an infant in her care.

The sentence issued to Shyan J. Csatlos, 43, was well above the 22½ year maximum that state sentencing guidelines had suggested. The guidelines recommend a sentence based on a defendant’s history and the circumstances of the crime.

Circuit Judge Afshin Farashahi said that while Csatlos had no criminal history before the incident, he was troubled by the lack of remorse or concern that she showed when talking to police, and the circumstances of the slaying of 4-month-old Nathan Willis.

Csatlos, who had been providing day care in her home for several years, called paramedics on Sept. 17, 2019, to report an unresponsive baby. Nathan was taken to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, where he died after being taken off life support four days later.

Csatlos told different stories to investigators, and couldn’t explain why the baby was unconscious, according to prosecutors. She gave varying accounts of how long he’d been unattended and unresponsive, where he was when she noticed he was unresponsive, and whether he had been fed recently or had his diaper changed.

An autopsy showed Nathan had a brain bleed, broken fingers, bruising, a black eye and bleeding in his eye. Csatlos was charged a little more than a year later, and her case went to trial last fall.

A jury convicted her of both charges she faced: Second-degree murder and child abuse.

Nathan’s mother, Elizabeth Willis, testified Thursday about the devastating impact the child’s death has had on her family. She and her husband have two other children, now 7 and 10. Both still ask about their baby brother all the time, she said.

“They’ll say things like, ‘Is Nathan in heaven?’ ‘Where’s Nathan?’ and ‘I miss Nathan,'” Willis testified. “It’s so heartbreaking. It makes me die a little inside every time.”

Prosecutors presented a slide show of photos showing Nathan smiling and happy. Among them was one of Elizabeth Willis cradling Nathan after he was removed from life support.

Three parents who had been clients of Csatlos’ day care testified as character witnesses. Each said they’d never had a problem with her care of their children, and also said she often went “above and beyond” in order to provide the best care possible.

“This has been a tragedy for both sides,” defense attorney James Broccoletti told Farashahi. “There are no winners here, no matter what sentence you give her.”

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Powers told the judge he believed the case called for a sentence over the guidelines.

“She took the life of a child,” Powers said. “There needs to be an appropriate punishment.”

