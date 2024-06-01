Former Vanguard H.S. employee accused of sex-related crimes against students

Bail has been set at $48,000 for a former Vanguard High School dean accused of multiple sex-related offenses.

Gregory Joseph Ramputi was arrested Friday and held on five counts each of offenses against students by authority figure and unlawful sexual activity with certain minors by authority figure; three counts of traveling to meet a minor; two counts of indecent lewd or lascivious touching of certain minors; and one count of possession of child pornography.

In a prepared statement, Marion County Public School said the district continues to cooperate with the Ocala Police Department in its investigation.

Ramputi, 42, began his career with the public school system as a teacher at North Marion Middle School in 2014. Transferring to Vanguard High School a year later, Ramputi became a student services manager in 2021. He eventually became a dean at the school, police officials said.

Ramputi has no letters of reprimand in his file and was not disciplined during his time working for the school system, school officials said, adding he no longer works for Marion County Public Schools. Law enforcement officials said Ramputi resigned May 21.

Police officials issued this statement about the arrest:

"This is an alarming reminder that even some people in positions of power and trust can be corruptible, and it serves as a strong motivator to remain vigilant and ensure that those with such authority are held accountable for their actions," the statement reads.

"Making sure students are kept safe is our top priority and we have zero tolerance for this gross misconduct. We commend the students who had the courage to come forward to report this behavior. We ask if anyone else has experienced similar behavior from Mr. Ramputi, please let law enforcement know immediately."

Circuit Judge Gary Sanders

At his first appearance hearing, held Saturday at the county jail in front of Circuit Judge Gary Sanders, a handcuffed Ramputi was represented by his uncle, local defense lawyer Bill Ramputi.

Assistant State Attorney Samantha Wahba told the judge that Gregory Ramputi should not have contact with anyone younger than 18 or any of the alleged victims or their families. He also should not return to Vanguard High School, the prosecutor said.

Attorney Ramputi said his nephew is unemployed, has no criminal history, was born and raised in Marion County, is not a flight risk, and has family in Marion County.

In granting bail, the judge told the defendant he cannot have contact with anyone younger than 18 except his children, cannot reach out to the alleged victims or their families, and cannot go to any Marion County school or any place where minors gather.

His next hearing is scheduled for July.

After the hearing, attorney Ramputi told a Star Banner reporter that he will be involved, but will get another attorney to handle the case.

Detective's report

Ramputi's arrest report, prepared by Detective Denise Drake, details the allegations made against the former dean.

According to the report, on May 6 a student told the school resource officer about Ramputi's alleged inappropriate conduct. The student mentioned instances where Ramputi allegedly made unwanted sexual advances and lewd comments at students. The student said she was touched multiple times, according to the report.

More than one student interviewed by Drake described showing Ramputi nude pictures. He's accused of touching students' breasts, the report states. In some instances, the students said, they would give in to Ramputi's demands in exchange for not getting any discipline action when they get in trouble, according to the report.

One student said the touching eventually led to sex, the report states. Some of the students said the activities occurred on and off campus and provided details on the locations, the detective notes in the report.

With the information, Drake felt she had enough probable cause to arrest Ramputi.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ex-school employee accused of sex-related crimes in Ocala Florida