Former USF leader Karen White remembered for guiding St. Petersburg campus

Karen White, the first regional chancellor at the University of South Florida’s St. Petersburg campus, was a thoughtful and creative leader, her colleagues said this week after her sudden death earlier this month.

White, 72, was killed on April 11 when a car struck her as she walked along 112th Avenue Northeast in St. Petersburg, police said.

White, who came to St. Petersburg in 2003 and served as regional chancellor until 2009, led the campus’ transition to an independent, separately accredited institution.

In a recent letter to the campus community, Christian Hardigree, the current regional chancellor, said White oversaw more than $55 million in capital projects, including USF St. Petersburg’s first residence hall and parking garage. She later served as a special adviser to then-USF President Judy Genshaft and helped during USF Lakeland’s transition to Florida Polytechnic University.

“Karen’s dedication, leadership and unwavering commitment to higher education left an indelible mark on our institution and the community it serves, and we are very saddened by this loss,” Hardigree wrote.

A concert violinist and music professor by training who served as concertmaster for symphonies and orchestras and performed in hundreds of recitals, White was remembered by colleagues for her approach to leadership.

Frank Biafora, a sociology professor hired by White to serve as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said White’s vision for the campus helped feed the growth of downtown St. Petersburg.

When White was trying to recruit faculty and leaders, much of Central Avenue was boarded up and the city had less of a vibrant reputation, he said.

“Karen was asked to come in to create a vision for a campus in the heart of a city that was ready to take off,” Biafora said. “And, wow, the kind of personality that it would take to corral and hire people and to bring them together, showing them a vision of a future that could be really extraordinary.”

She thought the college should be the “living room” of the community — one without borders, he said.

Whether on campus or the community beyond it, White was remembered as someone who was good at bringing people together, colleagues said. She organized events to showcase student talent and connect them with businesses and nonprofits.

Biafora remembers her walking the halls and knocking on doors, taking deep interest in people’s lives and inviting spouses to faculty events.

DeeLynn Rivinius, her former executive assistant, remembered White’s door remained open to faculty, staff and students.

Rivinius, who started at USF when White did, remembered one of their first days on the job. White printed a sign and stuck it to a wall. It said, “It’s all about the students.”

She told Rivinius to call her out if she ever strayed from that philosophy.

That was never an issue, Rivinius recalled, saying White enjoyed championing students at every opportunity, bringing them to meetings and keeping track of their successes.

“She was vivacious, full of life, kind, generous and just had an overwhelmingly big heart,” Rivinius said.

Mary Jane Dann, who met White when she first moved to St. Petersburg and walked every Saturday with her for 16 years until they switched to pickleball, said White’s creativity and ingenuity extended outside work. She said White was frequently finding ways to craft new things from old.

“She was brilliant and gracious and so thoughtful,” Dann said. “She was such a charming lady and a good friend.”

USF plans to install a brick near Sembler Fountain on the St. Petersburg campus in White’s honor.