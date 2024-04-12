Former UK swimmers allege sexual misconduct by former coach Lars Jorgensen

Two former members of the UK swim team filed suit against former coach Lars Jorgensen, the University of Kentucky, former coach Gary Conelly and athletic director Mitch Barnhart in U.S. District Court on Friday.

The complaint alleges UK empowered Jorgensen “to foster a toxic, sexually hostile environment within the swim program and to prey on, sexually harass, and commit horrific sexual assaults and violent rapes against young female coaches and collegiate athletes who were reliant on him.”

The lawsuit was first reported by The Athletic, which revealed a series of allegations of sexual misconduct against Jorgensen as part of a wider investigation of the former coach.

Among the allegations are that Jorgensen raped two members of the program after team Christmas parties at his home, The Athletic reported.

Following the publication of The Athletic’s report, UK spokesman Jay Blanton released the following statement to the Herald-Leader.

“Mr. Jorgensen is no longer an employee of the University of Kentucky. We do not, as a matter of policy, discuss specific personnel issues. However, it is important to note several things:

“1. We take concerns that are raised about the conduct of an employee or potential employee very seriously. We review any such concerns before a hire is made or an employee is retained.

“2. When issues between employees (or any members of our community) involve concerns over allegations of harassment or misconduct it is the policy and expectation of the institution that such activity be immediately reported to the appropriate officials for review, such as our Office for Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity (IEEO).

“3. Our Athletics Department takes those issues and those policies very seriously as the welfare and well-being of all of our employees and students is a priority.

“4. Finally, in such cases, a victim or complainant is reached out to a number of times during the course of a review. It is entirely up to the victim or complainant to decide whether they want to participate in such a review or not. Part of ensuring the well-being of our people is giving them the opportunity to decide whether they want to participate in an investigation of this kind.”

This story will be updated.