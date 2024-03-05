Former Uber driver charged with sexual battery in Anderson

Mar. 5—ANDERSON — A former Uber driver from Anderson has been charged with sexual battery involving a woman he transported last October.

Mike M. Hughes, 30, 3300 block of Morton Street, was arrested by Anderson police Monday on a felony charge of sexual battery and a misdemeanor charge of battery.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Officer Courtney Ginder, the woman said Oct. 13, 2023, that she requested an Uber lift to a CVS convenience store to pick up medication.

The woman said Hughes, who is deaf, arrived to give her an Uber lift but asked the woman to drive the the vehicle he was using.

The woman agreed to drive and while she was in the driver's seat, Hughes fondled her, according to the affidavit.

The woman said she slapped Hughes three times, which he denied.

The woman told police that Hughes sent her several text message that were sexual in nature. She took several pictures of messages that Hughes had typed into his cellphone, the affidavit says.

Hughes told police that he was joking, never touched the woman inappropriately and just showed her messages on his phone.

"She got confused because it was just a joke," he said.

Hughes told officers that Uber would not allow him to continue driving for the company after the woman filed a complaint against him.

