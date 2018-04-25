Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush moved from intensive care

FILE PHOTO: Former President George H.W. Bush, arrives at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for funeral services for former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston, Texas, U.S., April 21, 2018. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

(Reuters) - Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been moved from an intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to a regular patient room as he recovers from an infection that spread to his blood, his office said on Wednesday.

The 93-year-old former president "is alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress," his office said in a statement.

Bush, a Republican who served a single term from 1989 to 1993, is expected to continue his recovery in the hospital for several more days, the statement said.

Bush was admitted to the Houston hospital on Sunday, a day after he was seen in a wheelchair at the funeral of his wife, Barbara, a former first lady who died on Tuesday. The couple had been married for 73 years.

Jim McGrath, a family spokesman, has said that Bush is being treated for an infection that spread to his blood.







