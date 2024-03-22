Former U.S. Postal Service employee from Brockton charged federally with embezzlement

BOSTON — A former U.S. Postal Service employee who lives in Brockton has been indicted in federal court for allegedly embezzling nearly $20,000 from the agency.

Christine Hedges, 46, of Brockton, was indicted in U.S. District Court in Boston on Wednesday on one count of theft of government money. Hedges appeared in federal court on Friday and a judge released her on personal recognizance with conditions.

Hedges began working for the U.S. Postal Service around 2020 and most recently served as a lead sales and service associate in Brockton, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts.

"It is alleged that from approximately October 2021 to August 2023, Hedges engaged in a scheme to steal USPS funds for her personal use," the U.S. Attorney's Office wrote in a statement. "As part of this scheme, Hedges allegedly generated, for her own use, no-fee money orders without a customer physically present at her customer window and which a customer did not request."

Hedges is also accused of stealing cash from her Postal Service workstation and attempting to conceal her theft by replacing the cash with fraudulent money orders, the statement says.

"During the relevant period, Hedges allegedly generated approximately 70 fraudulent no-fee money orders," the U.S. Attorney's Office said. "It is alleged that 11 of those no-fee money orders were made out to her boyfriend or a family member."

Federal prosecutors say that from on or about Aug. 1, 2023, to Aug. 14, 2023, video surveillance from above Hedges' Brockton workstation showed her removing cash from her assigned drawer and putting it in her pocket on at least one occasion.

"In all, Hedges allegedly stole approximately $19,707 in postal funds," the statement says.

The charge of theft of government money carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of probation and a fine of up to $250,000.

