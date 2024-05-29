Former TV weatherman Mike Davis released from prison after four years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former television weatherman for a Columbus news station has been released from prison after serving four years for charges related to child pornography.

Mike Davis, who worked at WBNS, is listed as having started his supervision under the adult parole authority on Saturday. Davis, who will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years, served four years in what could have been a six-year prison term.

The Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a tip that Davis had sent and received a “significant” amount of child pornography. Davis’s attorney has argued Davis used those illegal images in an attempt to self-medicate after suffering with depression and anxiety.

Franklin County investigators said he uploaded 16,000 images of suspected child pornography since 2012. Davis pleaded guilty to charges related to child pornography and was sentenced in May of 2020.

Prior to his sentencing, Davis said he did not realize he was hurting children by downloading and collecting thousands of images. In Nov. 2021, Davis requested to be released from prison early but was denied this request.

