Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani booked, posts $10K bail in AZ fake electors case

Rudy Giuliani posted bail on Monday in Phoenix, weeks after being served with an indictment in the Arizona fake electors case and for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani paid his $10,000 secured appearance bond in cash in Maricopa County at 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Clerk of the Superior Court for Maricopa County confirmed. He is one of 18 people charged with nine felony counts in Arizona, including conspiracy, forgery and fraud, for a plan to falsely certify that former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020.

The former New York City mayor was the last defendant to receive their summons as authorities had difficulties reaching him. He was served on May 17 after leaving his birthday party in Florida.

Giuliani was a key figure in former President Donald Trump's pressure campaign on Arizona Republican leaders, urging them to take various efforts to stand in the way of Democrat Joe Biden's win. He led a meeting in Phoenix after the 2020 election planting claims of voter fraud, and met with GOP legislative leaders in Arizona to discuss a gambit to alter the election results.

The former mayor has continued his false claims the 2020 election was stolen, and was fired from a talk radio station on Friday for continuing to make those claims. On social media, Giuliani denied that he made an agreement not to discuss the election on the show. The Trump ally has continued his social media-based evening show.

On May 21, Giuliani pleaded not guilty to the charges and was required to pay the $10,000 bond and appear for booking within 30 days. He was the only defendant to receive a bond request.

Giuliani's trial is scheduled to begin in October.

Republic reporter Stacey Barchenger contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rudy Giuliani booked in Phoenix for fake electors case, posts bail