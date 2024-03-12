Former Trump employee recounts situation where he thinks foreign businessman obtained sensitive information from meeting with Trump
A former Mar-a-Lago employee, who is one of the central witnesses in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, tells CNN’s Kaitlan Collins about an incident where he heard a foreign billionaire repeat sensitive information following a meeting with Trump.