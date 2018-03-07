Former Trump Attorney Stuns 'Fox & Friends,' Says Stormy Daniels NDA Is Likely Invalid

A former attorney and adviser of Donald Trump stunned “Fox & Friends” anchors on Wednesday with a revelation about a lawsuit filed Tuesday by Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels).

Jay Goldberg, who represented the president in both of his divorces, told show hosts that Clifford may have a point that her nondisclosure agreement with Trump is invalid if he didn’t sign it.

“It’s true. An agreement, you need the signature of both parties,” he said. “And if there’s no signature by him, it’s not valid.”

Goldberg added that courts tend to look at “nondisclosure agreements” skeptically “because it impairs negatively on the right of free speech.”

After Goldberg’s input, the “Fox & Friends” hosts quickly end the segment, but as you can see on the video below, it appears as if some life was sucked out of the room.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Wednesday that Trump has already “made very well clear that none of these allegations are true,” according to The Hill.

“This case has already been won in arbitration, and anything beyond that I would refer you to the president’s outside counsel,” she said.

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, denied that claim to New York Times reporter Jim Rutenberg, saying, “Yeah, and he also won the popular vote.”

Earlier this week, Clifford filed a lawsuit alleging that Trump never signed a “hush agreement” reached several days before the 2016 presidential election, in which the former porn actress was promised $130,000 for not disclosing confidential information about Trump or his sexual partners. The Wall Street Journal first unearthed the agreement in January.

