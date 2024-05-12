Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen set to testify Monday in hush money trial
Donald Trump's former fixer, Michal Cohen, is considered the star witness in the campaign finance hush money trial, and his testimony is expected Monday.
Donald Trump's former fixer, Michal Cohen, is considered the star witness in the campaign finance hush money trial, and his testimony is expected Monday.
This is Yahoo News’ succinct update on the criminal and civil cases against Trump. Here are the latest developments.
The former president’s criminal hush money trial resumed Friday in Manhattan.
The former president’s criminal hush money trial resumes Monday in Manhattan, where the prosecution will continue presenting its case.
Get caught up on this morning’s news: Two Trump motions denied at trial, a new ‘Planet of the Apes’ film and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The former president’s criminal hush money trial resumed Thursday in Manhattan.
Get caught up on this morning’s news: Severe weather expected across U.S., Rafah evacuations and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
The former president’s criminal hush money trial resumed Friday for the 11th day.
Prosecutors are set to resume presenting their case against the former president, who is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election.
The stories you need to start your day: Trump’s trial witnesses, the NBA playoffs and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Since it’s not being televised — and news photographers are only permitted in for 45 seconds at the start of each day — the only other images from inside the courtroom are portraits being done by sketch artists.
Jury selection concluded Friday with six alternate jurors picked to join the panel of 12 that will ultimately decide the former president's fate.
Edwards is here for the chatter. And he's goading Murray for more.
Keselowski took advantage of late-race contact between Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick.
The Indiana Pacers crushed the New York Knicks, 121–89, in Game 4 of their second-round playoff matchup. The series is now tied 2–2 going into Tuesday's Game 5.
With the lottery order set, here's a look at Yahoo Sports' projections for both rounds of the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Pink Stuff, Scrub Daddy and more: Scour your space from top to bottom with essentials starting at just $5.
Maybe a 5% CD isn't the best choice for your hard-earned money.
Mercedes planning a 585-hp V8 for the AMG CLE 63 instead of the expected four-cylinder PHEV. Slow sales of the new C 63 S could be part of the reason.
It's been a busy weekend for union organizing efforts at U.S. Apple stores, with the union at one store voting to authorize a strike, while workers at another store voted against forming a union. Back in 2022, workers in Towson, Maryland became the first formally recognized union at an Apple retail store. “This vote today is the first step in demonstrating our solidarity and sends a clear message to Apple,” said the IAM CORE Negotiating Committee in a statement.
Bumble founder and executive chair Whitney Wolfe Herd raised eyebrows this week with her comments about how AI might change the dating experience. During an onstage interview, Bloomberg’s Emily Chang brought up bots posing as real people, or real people falling in love with bots, as examples of how AI might make online dating worse.