Former Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro, aides face felony charges in Wisconsin over 2020 election

Kenneth Chesebro, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, is among three people who are facing felony charges in Wisconsin saying they helped submit paperwork falsely saying that Trump won the battleground state in 2020.

Chesebro is one of four people who have already pleaded guilty in the Georgia election interference case. In October, Chesebro pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

Chesebro agreed to five years of probation, $5,000 in restitution, community service hours and to write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia. He will also have to testify truthfully and cannot have contact with witnesses or other co-defendants.

The Jan. 6 Committee said Chesebro was one of the architects of the fake elector scheme not only here in Georgia, but in at least six other swing states across the country.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed charges against Chesebro, Jim Troupis, 70, and former Trump aide Mike Roman, who is also under the Georgia indictment as well.

Roman allegedly delivered Wisconsin’s fake elector paperwork to a Pennsylvania congressman’s staffer in order to get them to then-Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021.

Michigan and Nevada have also criminally charged fake electors.

The 10 Wisconsin electors, Chesebro and Troupis, who was Trump’s attorney in Wisconsin, all settled a civil lawsuit that was brought against them last year.

Documents released as part of those settlements showed that the strategy in Wisconsin replicated moves in six other swing states.

Trump lost Wisconsin to Biden, a Democrat, by fewer than 21,000 votes. Trump carried Wisconsin by a similar margin in 2016.

Wisconsin is one of a handful of swing states again this year.

Government and outside investigations have uniformly found there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could have swung the 2020 election. But Trump has continued to spread falsehoods about the election, particularly in Wisconsin.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

