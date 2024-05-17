Former Trump attorney John Eastman pleads not guilty in Arizona election interference case

John Eastman, a former attorney for former president Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges related to a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in Arizona.

Eastman is among over a dozen Trump allies who were charged in the state last month, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn.

Outside of the courthouse following his arraignment, Eastman said, "I, of course, pled not guilty. I had zero communications with the electors in Arizona, zero involvement in any of the election litigation in Arizona or legislative hearings. And I’m confident that with the laws faithfully applied I will be fully exonerated at the end of this process."

Eastman is the first of the group to plead not guilty. He's also a co-defendant of Trump in a separate case in Georgia, where prosecutors allege Trump worked with lawyers and aides to overturn the 2020 presidential election there.

Eastman also pleaded not guilty in the Georgia case.

In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, Eastman allegedly sought to overturn the election results in Arizona by convening an alternate slate of electors to the electoral college. He was also involved in crafting a plan to ensure Congress did not certify the 2020 presidential election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

Eastman faces professional repercussions for his conduct, including potential disbarment. In March, a California judge recommended that he be disbarred in the state.

Next week, ten of the additional defendants in the Arizona case are expected to be arraigned.

