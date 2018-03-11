Former Trump Aide Sam Nunberg Says Mueller Probe 'Not A Witch Hunt'

After a series of unhinged interviews on national TV earlier this week, former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg testified before a grand jury Friday and later declared the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller is “not a witch hunt.”

The probe by Mueller into whether Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign is “warranted,” Nunberg told ABC News. He made the comments after testifying for close to six hours before a grand jury on the Mueller probe. He said he was questioned about whether he ever heard Russian spoken in the office, and why President Donald Trump supported Putin in Syria.

“I don’t think it’s a witch hunt,” Nunberg said. “It’s warranted because there’s a lot ’there’ there, and that’s the sad truth.”

He said he doesn’t “believe” the probe will “lead to the president.” But he thinks others in Trump’s inner circle could be in trouble, particularly Roger Stone.

“I’m very worried about him,” Nunberg told ABC. “He’s certainly at least the subject of this investigation, in the very least he’s a subject.”

He also said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is “really taking advantage of the president,” though he didn’t elaborate. Nunberg did say: “I think we all could agree [Putin] wanted Donald Trump to win.”

Nunberg struck a defiant attitude in a series of bizarre TV interviews on Monday. He vowed he would ignore the subpoena calling him to testify and called Mueller a “moron.” CNN’s Erin Burnett told him she smelled alcohol on his breath. He denied having a drink that day, adding that he had taken his “meds, anti-depressants.”

“People say I had a meltdown on TV. I melted TV down that day,” Nunberg said on ABC after his testimony. “I wanted to show what this independent counsel, this independent investigation, does to people like me. I was going to always comply ... I’m an attorney, that’s the first thing, and this is my duty as an American to do this, whether I like it or not.”

Nunberg was fired as a Trump campaign adviser in 2015 after racially charged social media posts he allegedly wrote surfaced. He denied writing them.

Check out the rest of the ABC interview above.