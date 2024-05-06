Former Town of Tonawanda employee admits to DWAI stemming from street sweeper crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Town of Tonawanda employee has pleaded guilty to DWAI in connection to him crashing a street sweeper truck on I-290 in 2023, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

54-year-old Roger D. Murphy admitted to one count of DWAI. It stems from him crashing while driving a Tonawanda street sweeper truck westbound on I-290 on April 7, 2023 near the Colvin Boulevard exit.

After the crash, investigators found a single prescription painkiller inside the vehicle. He was placed on administrative leave, and was later terminated.

Murphy received one year of conditional discharge, was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and his driver’s license was revoked.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.

