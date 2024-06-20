Former top staffer sues Orange Osceola State Attorney Bain for maternity-leave firing in Florida

A former top staffer is suing Orange-Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain, alleging he sought to force her to work while on maternity leave and fired her when she wouldn’t.

Keisha Mulfort served as chief of staff and spokesperson to then-State Attorney Monique Worrell from Jan. 2021 until Aug. 2023, when she was fired the day after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Worrell and appointed Bain as her replacement.

Mulfort, whose firing and allegations became public at the time, contends Bain’s actions violated her protected leave rights under federal and state law. She sees the firing as an act of retaliation, according to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

In a Wednesday evening interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Mulfort said she also considers her termination a personal betrayal and political maneuver from Bain, currently running for election against Worrell, who is seeking to retake her old position.

Mulfort told the Orlando Sentinel that Bain is someone she had considered her friend since their shared time as law students at Florida A&M University. He had even attended her child’s baby shower at her personal invitation.

“He was supposed to be a friend, right?,” Mulfort said.

Bain’s office dismissed Mulfort’s suit Thursday morning. “We take compliance with state and federal employment laws very seriously and are prepared to vigorously defend the claims asserted as non-actionable,” said State Attorney’s Office spokesperson Jason Gunn in a statement to the Orlando Sentinel.

While her maternity leave was supposed to end in late August, she was in the process of applying for an extension due to experiencing postpartum depression after giving birth in May. The State Attorney’s Office provided her with paperwork needed for approval of the request only a few days prior to her firing.

On the day Worrell was suspended and replaced by Bain, Mulfort received a phone call from Bain’s newly hired chief assistant, Ryan Williams, who had previously been defeated by Worrell in the Democratic primary for the 2020 State Attorney race.

Williams asked her to send the password for the office’s Facebook account to a second staffer, according to the lawsuit. She refused and repeatedly asked Williams if he wanted her to perform work duties while on maternity leave, according to the complaint.

In a subsequent communication, Mulfort’s attorney, Fritz Scheller, reminded Bain’s office that she had protected status while on leave under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, or FMLA.

The following day, investigators and other employees from the State Attorney’s Office, accompanied by deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, arrived at Mulfort’s home to retrieve administrative social media passwords and state property before handing her a letter, written on letterhead from Bain, informing her of her termination effective the previous day.

She said the events left her devastated while already in the midst of depression.

“I did so much for the community and to have everything just uprooted for political posturing,” she said. “It wasn’t just insulting, it was infuriating, and it was a slap in the face to everyone that voted for Monique Worrell.”

She says losing her job also meant losing her healthcare while her daughter was only 10 weeks old.

“She hadn’t even had, you know, her immunization, she hadn’t gone through all of her checkups,” she said. “It disrupted a lot, and it just exacerbated what I already was going through.”

The lawsuit, filed against Bain in his capacity as State Attorney and against the office itself, states Bain’s move to induce her to work while on leave — and subsequent move to fire her — violated the FMLA as well as the Florida Civil Rights Act of 1992.

Mulfort is demanding compensation for lost pay and benefits and reinstatement to a comparable position with back pay plus interest, among other things.

