Former theater teacher in Kannapolis is facing allegations of sex crimes involving student

A former theater teacher at A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was arrested March 19 on felony charges alleging he had inappropriate communication with a 15-year-old student, a press release said.

The Kannapolis Police Department investigated after receiving information about Jordan Correll’s alleged misconduct the day before his arrest, police said.

The investigation led police to allege inappropriate communication and sexual acts by Correll toward the student.

Ashley Forrest, a spokesperson for the school district, confirmed Correll, 29, was employed as a theater teacher from August 2020 until March 19. She said he was no longer employed by the school district when the arrest was made.

“Kannapolis City Schools continues to work closely with the Kannapolis Police Department and we are unable to comment further as they conduct their investigation,” Forrest said in a statement. “The district wants to reassure our community that we remain dedicated to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all.”

Correll was charged with indecent liberties with a student, four counts of indecent liberties with a child, and two counts of statutory sex offense with a child less than or equal to 15 years of age.

He was being held in the Cabarrus County Jail with bond set at $1 million.