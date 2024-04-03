Former Tennessee Titans scout faces life without parole in fetus, girlfriend's homicide

Former Tennessee Titans scout Blaise Taylor is facing a life sentence without the possibility of parole after police said he poisoned his former girlfriend and unborn child, resulting in their deaths.

The Nashville District Attorney General's office announced its decision Wednesday after Taylor was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Utah after a Nashville grand jury returned an indictment.

Taylor is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony murder.

Taylor, a former defensive back at Arkansas State (2014-17), worked as a scout with the Titans from 2019-2023 before leaving to become a defensive analyst at Utah State in July 2023.

The charges against Taylor stem from Feb. 25, 2023, when Taylor called 911 to report that his girlfriend, Jade Benning, 25, appeared to be having an allergic reaction. He asked for paramedics, Metro Nashville police said.

Benning was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She remained hospitalized until her death a little more than a week later, on March 6. The unborn child died on Feb. 27.

Around this time, Texas A&M announced it hired Taylor as an defensive analyst. Taylor's father, Trooper Taylor, serves as Texas A&M's running backs coach.

Investigators said they were unable to interview Benning before her death.

After months of investigation by police, crime lab scientists and the medical examiner, police said it was determined that Benning had been "poisoned without her knowledge," after Taylor visited her apartment.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville DA seeks life without parole for ex-Titans Blaise Taylor