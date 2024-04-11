Former teacher facing child sex abuse charges
A former math teacher in Chesapeake is facing child sexual abuse charges, police said.
A former math teacher in Chesapeake is facing child sexual abuse charges, police said.
Rashee Rice is facing eight charges in connection with the hit-and-run crash in Texas late last month.
Ohtani has been interviewed by the feds as part of the investigation, per the New York Times.
'I love them so much that I wear them in the house after taking off my shoes,' says one fan.
There are a couple of situations when you might want to open a bank account for another person. Be sure to understand the rules and which documents you’ll need.
An appeals court judge rejects former President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to delay the start of the hush money trial on the grounds that presidential immunity protects him from being prosecuted.
Bonus: The body cream contains skin-firming, cellulite-busting collagen.
The league is evolving away from the dynasties that ruled the past, and only time will tell if that's the right strategy.
Gulf coast states, including Louisiana, are getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, tornadoes, hail and flooding. Here's how bad it is.
Robinson announced in 2022 that he was battling kidney failure.
This will be just the second time the Packers have played a regular season game outside the United States.
Investors are biding their time until the key March CPI inflation report lands as they wrestle with uncertainty around interest rates.
Formula E has killed off its latest junior series just days before the first scheduled race. Reports suggest the cancellation was due to issues with an investor.
The stories you need to start your day: GOP leaders condemn Trump’s abortion stance, UConn’s NCAA victory and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
If you think that choosing a nail polish color or which ingredients go into your face cream can't have anything to do with blockchain, think again. Kiki World, a beauty startup launched last year, wants consumers to co-create products and co-own the company with the help of web3 technology. On Tuesday, LA-based Kiki announced that it raised a $7 million seed round from the Andreessen Horowitz crypto fund and The Estée Lauder Companies' New Incubation Ventures, along with other backers such as Orange DAO and 2 Punks Capital.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, also faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
The USWNT face off against Canada in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup final tonight.
Adding someone as an authorized user for your credit card is a simple process that can potentially have major benefits for a loved one's credit score.
This mini welder is like an industrial adhesive on steroids. Over 5,000 shoppers say it repairs in seconds.
Scientists have developed a system that lets drones autonomously charge by hooking onto power lines, potentially allowing them to remain in operation indefinitely.
Microsoft has announced a new London hub for its recently unveiled consumer AI division. It will be fronted by Jordan Hoffmann, an AI scientist and engineer Microsoft recently picked up from high-profile AI startup Inflection AI, which Microsoft invested in last year. The news comes some three weeks after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella unveiled a new consumer AI division headed up by Inflection AI's founders, which include Mustafa Suleyman, the co-founder of DeepMind, the AI company Google acquired in 2014.