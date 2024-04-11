Former teacher facing child sex abuse charges

TechCrunch

If you think that choosing a nail polish color or which ingredients go into your face cream can't have anything to do with blockchain, think again. Kiki World, a beauty startup launched last year, wants consumers to co-create products and co-own the company with the help of web3 technology. On Tuesday, LA-based Kiki announced that it raised a $7 million seed round from the Andreessen Horowitz crypto fund and The Estée Lauder Companies' New Incubation Ventures, along with other backers such as Orange DAO and 2 Punks Capital.