Former teacher accused of giving drugs, alcohol to teen student, SC police say

A former teacher at a charter school in South Carolina was arrested after she gave drugs and alcohol to a teen student, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Najla S. Clayton, 36, was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and a single count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said in a news release.

Clayton, who was released from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after posting a $10,000 bond, continues to be investigated by Columbia police’s Special Victim’s Unit, according to the release.

Clayton worked at the Clear Dot Charter School when the incidents happened during winter break from Dec. 22, 2023, to Jan. 7, 2024, police said. She no longer works at the school in downtown Columbia, according to the release. There was no word if she resigned, was fired, or parted on other terms.

According to her LinkedIn profile, before Clayton was employed as a math teacher at the charter school beginning in July 2023, she had worked as a fifth-grade teacher in the Richland 2 school district for more than 8 years. Prior to that, her profile shows Clayton was a fifth- and fourth-grade teacher for a year apiece at the Greenville County and Oconee County school districts, respectively.

Police said Clayton gave marijuana and tobacco to her 16-year-old male student in the presence of her two minor children (ages 6 and 11) while at her Dinwood Circle home. Clayton is also accused of offering marijuana to her 11-year-old daughter while allowing her to smoke a tobacco product, according to the release.

Clayton’s children told another family member about the incidents, and that person contacted law enforcement, police said.

If convicted on the felony unlawful conduct toward a child charges, Clayton faces a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison on each count, according to South Carolina law. Clayton could face a maximum sentence of three years behind bars if convicted on the contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge, according to South Carolina law.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services assisted Columbia police with the investigation.