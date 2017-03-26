Former Teacher, 50, And 15-Year-Old Teen He Disappeared With Allegedly Wrote Love Letters to Each Other

A 50-year-old former teacher and the 15-year-old he allegedly kidnapped two weeks ago wrote love letters to each other before their disappearance, according to authorities.

Police have been searching for Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas from Tennessee since March 13.

Authorities said the two left romantic notes on Cummins’ classroom computer at Culleoka school where Thomas was a student.

“They would write the message and let it save as a draft. The other person would log in, read the message and then delete it and then write another message that was saved as a draft,' Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper said.

According to reports, one of the letters stated “I saw you standing next to your back pack this morning” and goes on to describe the teen’s body parts.

“If you read them you would immediately recognize you are reading messages between two people who have a romantic interest in each other,” Cooper said.

Cummins was suspended last month after he was reportedly caught kissing the 15-year-old.

Cummins was caught on surveillance camera on March 12 buying woman’s hair dye.

Surveillance video also allegedly shows Cummins filling up his silver SUV on March 13 at a gas station moments before meeting Thomas at a nearby diner in Columbia.

They reportedly drove south to Decatur, Alabama, which is 70 miles away but since then the trail has gone cold.

Cummins’ wife, Jill, spoke out in a press conference last week asking him to bring Thomas back.

“Tad, this is not you. This is not who you are. Please do the right thing and turn yourself in to the police and bring Beth home,” Jill said. “We can help you get through this. No matter how far you've gone or what is happening right now, God's grace is sufficient for you and he wants you to come home.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has received hundreds of tips, but as still not been able to locate the pair. Cummins is wanted for kidnapping and having sexual contact with Thomas.

Cummins was driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT. Anyone with information of their whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

