Former Tacheedah inmate pleads not guilty to July 19 killing cellmate Cindy Schulz-Juedes

FOND DU LAC − A 28-year-old Kenosha County woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the July 19 beating death of her roommate at Tacheedah Correctional Institution.

Taylor L. Sanchez, of Trevor, faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Cindy Schulz-Juedes, 68. Schulz-Juedes was convicted in October 2021 of being a party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide in the 2006 death of her husband Kenneth Juedes. In June 2022, Marathon County Circuit Judge Michael Moran sentenced Schulz-Juedes to life in prison. Schulz-Juedes continued to say she was innocent of the crime until her death. Her appeal of the conviction continues in the appellate system.

Schulz-Juedes was sharing a cell at Tacheedah Correctional Institution with Sanchez. According to the criminal complaint, on July 19, Sanchez called staff using the intercom system and told staff that she believed she had killed her cellmate.

Officers from the Fond du Lac Police Department responded to the prison. Staff said, after Sanchez's call, they responded to the cell and found Schulz-Juedes dead. The staff had placed Sanchez in an isolation cell.

A witness told a detective that she heard Schulz-Juedes yell, but it wasn't a full word. The witness then smashed her right fist into her left palm and said she heard it four times, according to the complaint. She said she then thought she heard a possible grunt. The witnesses said at first she thought the two women were "farting around." But, she then continued to smash her fist into her palm. She said Sanchez was hitting Schulz-Juedes for about two minutes. The witness said she thought she heard between 60 and 70 punches, according to the complaint.

The witness said she thought someone was getting hurt, but no one else in the wing seemed to notice, so the witness thought it was her imagination. She said after more noises, someone in one of the cells asked, "Hey, are you guys OK?" Then asked, "Cause what's that noise?" There was no answer to the questions, but the noises kept on.

A second witness said the sounds coming from Schulz-Juedes and Sanchez's cell sounded like someone crunching coffee in order to make it diffuse more in the water, according to the complaint. She said there was no yelling, screaming, fighting or any other noises.

A third witness said she heard what sounded like someone kicking somebody. She said "It was so awful" and "You could just hear the contact with something, over and over."

Officers checked the surveillance video and saw Schulz-Juedes enter her cell and close the door behind her at 4:38 p.m. A few seconds later, they saw Sanchez enter the cell. At 4:54 p.m., a corrections sergeant opened the cell door and let Sanchez out. Sanchez walked to the interior of the building to a desk, got a bag from the sergeant, and went back into the cell, closing the door.

At 4:58 p.m., a female corrections officer delivered a letter to the cell by sliding it halfway under the door. At 5:16 p.m., the letter disappeared. At 5:46 p.m., corrections officers arrived at the cell.

A corrections sergeant asked Sanchez what she had used and she said her hands and feet, according to the complaint. Sanchez said she heard voices telling her to kill Schulz-Juedes.

An autopsy showed Schulz-Juedes had too many skull fractures to count, according to the complaint. She had rib fractures, bruises and lacerations to her arms, chest and abdomen. She also had choked on blood.

Attorneys in the case will meet July 2.

