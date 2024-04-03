UPDATE Former Sunbury Chief Hare pleads guilty to theft from Americus Hose Company

Apr. 3—SUNBURY — Former Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare pleaded guilty on Wednesday to stealing nearly $7,000 from the safe at Americus Hose Company in Sunbury.

Hare, 47, of Walnut Street, Sunbury, entered guilty pleas to three misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking in front of Northumberland County Senior Judge Harold F. Woelfel Jr. A sentencing date will be scheduled once a pre-sentence investigation is complete.

The first misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine and the second and third misdemeanors carry a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine. The plea deal, if accepted by Woelfel, would have the felony count of theft by unlawful taking dismissed.

The terms of the plea agreement will be determined upon completion of the pre-sentence investigation, according to Senior Deputy Attorney General Jaime Keating, of the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

Hare was with the department for 22 years and was named the chief of police in November 2019 by former Mayor Kurt Karlovich.

In August, Hare was removed as police chief by Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious without any explanation. The council members, without comment or discussion on Oct. 9, then accepted Hare's retirement.

The arrest came two days later on Oct. 11. State police said Hare allegedly used his role as secretary of the Americus Hose Company, 100 Linden St., Sunbury, to gain access to the fire company's office and steal nearly $6,924 from the organization's safe. Hare has already paid back the money he allegedly took.

Keating noted Hare made full restitution at the preliminary hearing. Hare was going through "certain life circumstances" that would be further explored in the pre-sentence investigation.

The plea agreement was made after consultation with the victims and the state trooper who filed the charges, Keating said.

Hare also told the judge he has Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder for which he receives treatment.

Hare is represented privately by Attorney Ed Greco, of Sunbury.

Hare was released on Oct. 11 on $15,000 unsecured bail following an arraignment.