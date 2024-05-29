Former students at defunct Cono Christian School allege they were paddled, kept in basement

At Cono Christian School, school leaders used Proverbs 9:10, “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom” as a motto to underscore their mission of teaching struggling youth reverence and obedience to God.

But some former students at the then-residential Presbyterian school surrounded by cornfields north of Cedar Rapids say what they feared most during their years there was punishment from those in charge.

A handful of former residents, now adults living in states outside Iowa, allege two headmasters, a principal and some teachers at the now-defunct school for years disciplined youth by sending them to a basement for days, even weeks, at a time. Others said students were hit with a long wooden paddle emblazoned with the word “love,” forced to run “suicide” sprints in a gym until they vomited, or told to rake gravel in the cold without a coat.

Cono employees, they said, listened in on phone calls with parents and ended them abruptly if students tried to speak up or complain, and they monitored students’ conversations with other adults, including local doctors, who could have helped.

“We lived in fear of consequences,” said former resident Cecelia “Cece” Angeli, now 32, who was placed at the school about 2 miles from Walker by her adoptive parents beginning when she was 14,

Cecelia Angeli

“We were allowed one 15-minute call a week that was monitored. If we said anything they didn’t like, they would just hang up the call,” said Angeli, who graduated in 2009. “I told my parents about the basement, but nobody believed me. I spent a lot of time there, but I never did anything that warranted being put in jail at a school.”

A longtime headmaster at Cono, whose parents started the school and who worked there for 30 years, acknowledged students were disciplined by being sent to two different basements on the property and that students were spanked with a wooden paddle. But he said the basements used for detention in his home and at his mother’s house were kept unlocked except for one occasion, and students were fed regularly and looked after while there.

Belz said while the use of the basement detention and spanking are true, he thinks the students' characterizations of their experiences are exaggerated, incorrect or false. He said paddling was sparse, structured and eventually ended around 2006 or 2007 as the school went through accreditation with independent educational organizations. He said students were primarily sent to detention for backtalk, incorrigibility and defiance, and he didn't recall anyone being held in a basement past a week, as that would have been counterproductive to the student's schooling. He also said he didn't remember any "induced vomiting."

“In this case, there would appear to be smoke, but not fire,” said Andrew Belz, who left the school in 2011 and now works at World News Group in North Carolina. “…I will admit to imperfection. But I will not admit to child abuse.”

Cecelia Angeli during her time at Cono Christian School.

The allegations made by the former students, who have retained a Des Moines attorney, revive questions about the liability of organizations and adults responsible for the treatment of vulnerable children in their care. From the Boy Scouts of America to the Catholic Church to businesses that have profited in the multibillion-dollar troubled-teen industry, the list of organizations facing lawsuits has proliferated in recent years as one-time wards bring allegations of abuse.

Belz said he was headmaster at the school from 1999 to 2008, then became its chancellor, responsible primarily for fundraising, until he left in 2011. After he left Cono, the school was taken over by a corporation run by another staffer and member of the Presbyterian Church in America, Tom Jahl. The former residents' abuse complaints spanned years when both men were in charge. Jahl could not be reached for comment.

After the arrival of new students fell to a trickle and Presbyterian Church in America leaders accused the corporation in a civil lawsuit of siphoning money and real estate from the school, Cono Christian closed in 2017. Belz said the Presbyterian Church in America "received it from its failed state" in 2017.

Today, a North Carolina corporation called Ridge Haven Cono owns and runs a day school and home-school program at the site, as well as retreats and camps. Its leaders are two prominent Presbyterian Church in America members, Director Wallace Anderson and President Andrew White, a former Democratic candidate for governor in Texas, Iowa secretary of state documents show.

Anderson said in an email he had no knowledge of any specific abuse allegations since Cono didn't join Ridge Haven until 2018.

All of the allegations by former students interviewed by Watchdog concerned treatment at Cono Christian School before it joined Ridge Haven.

Des Moines attorney Angela Campbell said she has been interviewing people that have information about Cono Christian, as well as those who alleged they were harmed by it.

“I am very troubled by the conduct that’s been attributed to the former operators and staff at Cono Christian School,” she said. “This level of cruelty in a school setting is unconscionable.”

She said she doesn’t understand yet why the school was not shut down by Iowa's Department of Health and Human Services or law enforcement “because authority figures had to have been aware of the atrocious conditions at the school.“

Campbell urged people with information about what happened at the school to contact her.

“I am hopeful that shedding light on this misconduct, and calling it out for what it is ― child abuse ― will help those children who suffered trauma while at Cono feel as though their voices can and will be heard.”

School advertised healing; some say they experienced the opposite

Founded by Max and Jean Belz around 1951 as a mission of Bible Presbyterian Church of Cono Center, Cono Christian in the 1960s existed largely for the children of missionaries, Belz said. Eventually, it also started taking international students, including Ethiopian refugees in the 1980s and South Korean students in the 1990s.

Belz said the school’s enrollment varied, but when he was there it averaged around 60, as well as about 20 to 40 students who would come from the surrounding area just for school.

In addition to the school, the Cono property, about a half hour from Cedar Rapids in Buchanan County, had a gym, a church and dorms, students said.

“From the very beginning, it was more a school than it was a treatment center,” Belz said in an hour-long interview with Watchdog. “Those markings never left… It really did produce some outstanding students.”

Years before it closed, however, the school advertised online that it offered discipline and healing for children who were disruptive or traumatized. Its online marketing said that it was safe, that it maintained high academic expectations and that its practices were research-informed.

Former Cono residents interviewed by Watchdog said they didn’t start swapping experiences on a private Facebook page until after the release this year of a Netflix documentary called “The Program: Cults, Cons and Kidnapping.” The focus of the documentary was the Academy at Ivy Ridge in New York, a notorious school plagued by allegations of physical and sexual abuse, violent restraint and torture. It closed in 2009.

Those interviewed said some of the abusive treatment they say they experienced at Cono seemed similar to that described at Ivy Ridge ― something Belz denies.

Angeli, who now lives in West Bend, Wisconsin, said she recalls being sent to the basement 15 to 20 times for mostly minor rule breaking during her time at the school.

“My doctor says I have borderline personality disorder and chronic PTSD from the trauma,” she said.

Angeli’s adoptive father, who was a pastor, and her adoptive mother, who lived in Massachusetts at the time, sent two of her siblings, also adopted, to Cono before she, too, was forced to go. She said her adoptive parents claimed she and her siblings were all troubled, but never sought therapy for any of them. They sent her to Iowa, she said, after she egged a teacher’s house on Halloween.

“I have zero relationship with my parents now. I felt abandoned when they sent me there… and began drinking heavily and got in trouble after I left,” she said.

Angeli said she eventually went to outpatient therapy and is four years sober.

Angeli, whose last name was Downs when she was at the Cono school, was featured in a promotional video about the home, produced by Andrew Belz and posted on YouTube. The video also includes Sharon Underwood, a former dean and principal from 2006 to 2009, who Angeli and other students said frequently sent students to the basements as punishment.

Underwood could not be located for comment.

Belz said he and the school's staff loved Cece, but that her behavior was more problematic than her siblings'. He didn't dispute that she was sent to the basement several times, but he said her criticism of the discipline seemed an exaggeration because she sang in the choir and built relationships at the school, too.

“The fact that she spent many nights in detention bothers me a little bit,” he said, while denying that was abusive. “...You had your books, you could sneak out if you wanted to, all food was delivered directly to you, you were never starved or put on special rations.”

Former resident: 'I was more in the basement than I was living in my dorm room.'

Former resident Rachel Davis, 32, originally from Frankenmuth, Michigan, now lives in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. She said she was diagnosed as bipoloar and with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder as a child, and her mother sent her to Cono because she could be aggressive and unruly. She said the medication she was taking at the time sometimes made her behavior worse.

“My sister was an honor-roll student, but I could never meet that standard. I was terrible at math and reading. So I started skipping school and getting in trouble, and my mom sent me away,” she said.

Davis said school officials told her mother they had a counselor who could help her daughter better control her emotions. Davis said her mother believed school personnel had the credentials to work with children with behavior issues, but she said she didn't get counseling once there.

In time, she said, Underwood, the principal, was sending her to the basement constantly.

“I was more in the basement than I was living in my dorm room,” she said. “Right before I got expelled, I was there for 2½ to three weeks.”

Davis said she and Underwood did not get along ― and Underwood eventually convinced her parents to transfer her to a tough-love residential program in the Dominican Republic.

"I didn't know I was being expelled," she said. "My mom never knew they put me down there" in the basement.

She stayed four more years at the Dominican Republican residential program and says she suffered worse abuse.

She said that when she finally left the Dominican Republic at age 19, she didn’t tell her parents or authorities what happened to her because she didn’t want to look back.

“My whole childhood got yanked from me," she said.

Belz said Cono had no specific affiliation with the Dominican program, which was run then by an operation called Horizons Academy.

“We thought of them as a tougher love program than what we provided,” he said.

Former student from Ankeny: 'A lot of us left with more issues than we came with.'

Now 29, Natalee Kooker, who grew up in Ankeny but now lives in Phoenix, remembers her parents sent her twice to Cono, at ages 13 and 15. She said she was locked in the basement there at least two times.

The second time, she said, school officials claimed she had bullied another student. But she said she believes they were angry because her parents took her off campus for a weekend against school officials’ wishes.

“When my parents left campus that Monday they brought me into headmaster’s office. They said, ‘You’re now on a performance plan. You have to run laps every day, and your calls are going to be monitored and kept to 15 minutes. When I said no, they made me rake gravel in the cold without a coat.”

Kooker said school officials prohibited her from taking her final English exam that same day because she was in trouble.

When she tried to run away while outdooors raking gravel, she said, staff members chased her down with a white minivan and put her in the basement of Andrew Belz’s house.

“You would go down these wooden stairs. There was a concrete floor and big carpet on the ground, a pillow, a blanket and a bed,” Kooker said. “I remember a Bible on the floor. That was it.”

Kooker said a bus driver at Cono saw what happened and called her mother, who pulled her from the school during spring break. Kooker said her mother argued with her dorm mother at the time, saying Cono didn’t have permission to lock her daughter in a basement.

“My credits from Cono didn’t transfer anywhere,” Kooker said. “When I moved back to Ankeny, I had to drop out of high school and go to an alternative online school and got a GED.”

She added: “I’m not sure they know the damage they did to some people. A lot of us left with more issues than we came with.”

Kooker's mother, Crissy Kooker, who lives in Arizona, said she and her husband sent Natalee and her brother to the school after finding it online, but they eventually realized it was not the wholesome Christian environment they were led to believe.

She said she would have been fine with having kids do labor as discipline, but not hitting them with a wooden paddle, secluding them in basements or forcing her daughter to work in the cold without a coat, which she said amounted to child abuse.

She said she remembers having words several times with Lynn Jahl, Tom Jahl's wife and Natalee's dorm mother, who wouldn't allow her to talk to her daughter even when her dog died.

She said her son lost 20 pounds at the school, and later told her it was because he was made to run so much as discipline there.

'I feel there was a lot of harm that was done," Crissy Kooker said. "Natalee still holds some of this against my husband and I. But I've told her we did the best we could at the time."

Former headmaster: 'Ninety percent got into accredited college'

Although students complained they've been unable to get complete transcripts from Ridge Haven Cono, Belz insisted their academic records are still available and kept in fireproof safes there.

He said in the rare instance a student had difficulty getting into college, school officials went to bat for them to make sure their academic records from Cono were accepted.

“Ninety percent got into accredited college,” he said. “The other 10% didn’t try.”

Belz contended he locked a student in the basement only once, a male, and that was because he was dangerous to other students. He also said the school got a visit once from Iowa’s Department of Human Services in the 1980s. “The result was a warning, and those things straighten you up and make you better,” he said.

Belz said corporal punishment was not illegal “in the day,” but discipline changed with the times.

“As the years progressed and more behaviorally at-risk kids came to the school, Cono looked for the professionalism in that area,” he said.

“It would be silly to say every disciplinary situation was handled perfectly," Belz said. "But the broad outline was that the staffers loved the children and wanted to help kids get to adulthood and turn out great. And a lot of them did.”

Iowa legislators banned the infliction of corporal punishment on students in 1989, but the law applied to public schools and accredited private schools. Cono was not accredited by the Department of Education.

Under the law, while reasonable detentions are allowed, seclusion and restraint are not, unless for brief periods of time to "regain control of the student’s behavior to the point that the threat or behavior necessitating the use of the seclusion or physical restraint has ended, or when a medical condition occurs that puts the student at risk of harm."

Zach Miller, a 29-year-old living in Virginia who was sent to the school at 15, said almost all of the dorm parents were teachers, and some treated students better than others. He said he and other students didn't like Jahl, who became headmaster after Belz, because he and his wife were more harsh and yelled at students.

Miller said he was never disciplined when he was at the school because he was a people pleaser, but he was in his dorm on a day when a dorm parent hit a student. He said a brief inquiry followed, but the teacher continued working at the school.

As for punishment in the basement, Miller said, that was something that happened primarily to girls. "I don’t know why the girls were treated so differently. None of them were really bad," he said.

Belz said the school emphasized structure and relationships, not punishment. “But everybody had consequences, and we need them in life.”

Times have changed dramatically since Catholic nuns would rap students on the knuckles for bad behavior, Belz said. But dealing with children’s behavior has become so controversial today that public school teachers, like his own wife, can’t discipline children even if their behavior is unacceptable, he said.

That said, he added: “If I were building a school now, I wouldn’t put detention rooms in the basement... It does sound unusual in our day.”

Lee Rood's Reader's Watchdog column helps Iowans get answers and accountability from public officials, the justice system, businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at lrood@registermedia.com, at 515-284-8549, on Twitter at @leerood or on Facebook at Facebook.com/readerswatchdog.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Former students at defunct Iowa Christian school allege physical abuse