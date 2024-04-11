Former student arrested, accused of making bomb threat against Davidson Middle

CRESTVIEW — A former student at Davidson Middle School who is currently enrolled as an online student has been charged with making an electronic threat, saying he would conduct a mass shooting or terrorist act at the school.

Because of his age (14), the Northwest Florida Daily News will not name the student.

According to a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon at their home after a school resource officer at Davidson Middle received information from another student that a user from an unknown number sent an electronic message threatening to blow up the school.

After deputies determined the number in question belonged to the suspect, deputies interviewed the suspect, during which the suspect admitted that he made the threat a joke.

The Northwest Florida Daily News contacted the Okaloosa County School District for comment on the arrest. In a statement released by the District, officials reiterated that the School District and the Sheriff's Office have a zero-tolerance policy for any student posting statements that threaten the school community.

"Regardless of whether such behavior is a hoax or not, it is unacceptable, criminal and will not be tolerated. Students must understand that threats of violence are never considered a joke or a prank,” District officials said in a release.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Ex-Davidson Middle student charged after school gets bomb threat