Former Strongsville football coach indicted on sex charges involving minors at West Geauga schools

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that the former Strongsville football coach has been indicted on charges of having sexual conduct with juvenile victims while he was employed at a school district in Geauga County.

Louis A. Cirino, 40, of Columbia Station, was arrested at about 9:30 a.m. on Friday by Geauga County sheriff deputies. An indictment filed in Geauga County Common Pleas Court states Cirino is facing a felony charge of sexual battery and a felony charge of gross sexual imposition.

According to the indictment, the sexual battery offense allegedly happened between Dec. 21, 2009, and December 20, 2010, and the offense of gross sexual imposition allegedly happened between December 21, 2004, and December 20, 2005. The gross sexual imposition charge also states the victim was under the age of 13 at the time of the offense.

At the time, Cirino was working for West Geauga Local Schools, according to authorities.

“Fortunately, there were victims that came forward and due to the outstanding work by the Chester Township Police Department, we were able to secure an indictment,” Geauga County Prosecutor James Flaiz told the I-Team.

The I-Team requested Cirino’s personnel file from Strongsville City Schools but has not yet received it.

Cirino was removed as football coach in December. He was also placed on administrative leave in December after school district officials were advised of the allegations.

