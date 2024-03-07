Former Stoughton water department employee accused of tampering with town’s drinking water in 2022

Court documents allege a Brockton man messed with the town of Stoughton’s public drinking water in 2022.

58-year-old Robert Bullock Sr. is charged with one count of tampering with the water supply and two counts of making false official statements.

Federal investigators say that on November 29, 2022, Bullock worked for the Stoughton Water Department and turned off the pump that introduced chlorine into drinking water at Goddard Pumping Station 7. This led to insufficiently disinfected water being introduced into public channels for consumption.

Additionally, authorities say Bullock didn’t set an alarm for the system to catch the contamination. In 2023, the Department of Justice alleges that Bullock lied about his involvement in the incident.

He was arraigned on Thursday and released on personal recognizance.

The charge of making false statements provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, two years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charges of tampering with a water system each provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

