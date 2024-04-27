Former Stockton official to be Lodi's city manager

Apr. 27—The Lodi City Council will be officially hiring its new city manager during next week's May 1 meeting.

Former Stockton deputy city manager Scott Carney has been tapped to take over for Steve Schwabauer, who left the post last September.

Carney currently serves as the deputy director of administration for the California Department of Health Care Services, and has a wealth of history working for the state.

He has been at his current position since July of 2021, and served at Stockton City Hall from 2014 to 2020 before taking a sabbatical, according to his LinkedIn biography.

He began his career as a part-time Cal Aggie Host Supervisor at UC Davis in 1989 before landing a full-time position as a special projects coordinator with Families First, a statewide adoption program for infants, children and teenagers, in Sacramento, in 1992.

Carney became a contracts manager with Contra Costa County in 1996, then a research program specialist with the California Department of Social Services in 1998.

Two years later, he moved on to the California Department of Finance where he took on the assistant program budget manager role before moving to the California Health and Human Services Agency as its assistant secretary for program and fiscal affairs in 2004.

Carney then became the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's director of Office of Fiscal Services in 2007, and moved back to the Health and Human Services Agency in 2008 as the associate secretary of its Office of Legislative Affairs in 2008.

In 2011, he returned to the CDCR as its Division of Administrative Services director before taking the deputy city manager role in Stockton in 2014.

A 1987 graduate of Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose, Carney earned his bachelor's degree in sociology-organizational studies from UC Davis in 1993, and a master's in social welfare, management and planning and family services from UC Berkeley in 1998.

He is currently working on a Doctorate of Education in leadership and planning at the University of the Pacific, which he hopes to earn next year.

Next week's meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Wdnesday, May 1, at Carnegie Forum, 315 W. Pine St. The meeting will also be livestreamed online at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.

The meeting's agenda will be posted at www.lodi.gov/AgendaCenter.