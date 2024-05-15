Former Steuben County Assistant DA pleads guilty to child porn charges, awaits sentencing

James Miller, a former Steuben County Assistant District Attorney, has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Miller, 63, of Corning, could serve three to four years in state prison, face fines ranging from $15,000 to $150,000, and be under supervised release for at least five years, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles M. Kruly, New York State Police executed a search warrant at Miller’s Fox Ridge Road residence in May 2021 after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Miller’s email account uploaded suspected images of child pornography.

Miller was charged in March 2023 with two counts of possessing child pornography in federal criminal complaints that alleged more than 200 images were seized from his electronic devices.

Kruly said a forensic review of a seized cell phone recovered 84 images of child pornography, while a separate analysis of a computer recovered 22 images of child pornography.

Prosecutors said the criminal complaint was the result of an investigation by the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and the New York State Police. Additional assistance was provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Miller was an assistant Steuben County prosecutor for eight years, retiring around March or April 2021, according to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker.

He previously worked in the Steuben County Public Defender's Office for more than 20 years, Baker said.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Former Steuben County Assistant DA pleads guilty to child porn charges