Former state Sen. Ray Scott announces candidacy for CU Regent

May 8—Ray Scott, a business owner and former Colorado state senator, announced he is seeking candidacy in the race for the University of Colorado Board of Regent's seat representing Congressional District 3.

"While the current board is mostly made up of academics, having a member with my business and legislative experience would bring a different perspective that is much needed," Scott said in an email.

Scott, a Republican from Grand Junction, has lived in the district for 50 years. District 3 encompasses the furthest western third of the state and part of the southern eastern plains, incorporating cities including Grand Junction, Durango, Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Pueblo.

Scott began his work career with Conoco as a terminal manager and later with Williams Energy in Colorado and New Mexico. He founded several businesses in the energy sector, land development, logistics, sports, software and construction.

"I have a background in civil construction, and I believe that it is crucial to have a regent who can provide oversight at a different level, given the massive amount of spending that CU does on projects," Scott said. "CU has already been supporting Western Colorado universities through its engineering programs, but I would like to enhance and expand those programs further by adding research programs to the mix."

At the state Capitol, Scott worked to "reduce job-killing regulations that stifle growth, oppose new taxes on Colorado's middle-class families, and fought to prioritize funding for infrastructure projects that served the people," according to his website. He supports fossil fuel development "as these industries are the backbone of Mesa County and thousands of good-paying jobs all over Western Colorado."

The CU Board of Regents, the elected board that oversees the CU system, consists of nine members serving staggered six-year terms, one elected from each of Colorado's eight congressional districts and one from the state at large. The Third Congressional District seat is currently held by Republican Glen Gallegos, whose term is from 2019-2025.

The CU Board of Regents elections will take place in November. For more information, visit rayscott.co.