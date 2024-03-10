Former state lawmaker Betty Holzendorf will be honored on Monday

Flags will be lowered to half-staff Monday to honor former state lawmaker Betty Holzendorf, who died Feb. 29 at age 84.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday directed that flags fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday at the state Capitol, the Duval County Courthouse and Jacksonville City Hall.

Holzendorf, D-Jacksonville, served from 1988 to 1992 in the state House and from 1992 to 2002 in the state Senate.

A funeral service is scheduled at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul AME Church in Jacksonville, according to an obituary on the website of Sarah L. Carter’s Funeral Home.

