Former State Delegate and Mayor of Dublin Benny Keister dies at 83

DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR)– Former Virginia House of Delegates member and Mayor of Dublin Benny Keister passed away on March 23 at the age of 83, his son tells WFXR News.

Keister was born in Radford in 1941 and had a passion for serving his local community throughout his life. He worked in various community service areas, with a career ranging from politics to the Pulaski Police Department and even as a science teacher in Montgomery County Schools.

“He loved serving his community and he loved to help people. That was always his passion,” said his son Bo Keister. “He never wanted accolades or anything like that, he just wanted to know he made a difference.”

Most known for his time in politics, he joined Dublin City Council in 1986 and three years later was elected Mayor in 1989. He went on to serve as the town’s mayor for 11 years.

In 2000, he joined the House of Delegates and would serve until 2005. Bo Keister said his father’s goal while in Washington D.C. was to represent rural Virginians.

“He never cared what side of the aisle people were on,” said Bo, “he viewed being a delegate as representing everybody.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.