Former state Assemblymember Brian Nestande of Palm Desert dies at 60

Former state Assemblymember Brian Nestande, who also served as a deputy CEO for Riverside County, died in Palm Desert this week, a family friend and the county coroner's office confirmed with The Desert Sun. He was 60 years old.

Nestande came from a political family: His father, Bruce Kenneth Nestande, was a three-term California State assemblyman and member of then-Gov. Ronald Reagan's administration. He died at age 82 of a heart attack in 2020. Brian's wife Gina Nestande, who served a year-long stint as mayor of Palm Desert in 2020, has been a member of that city’s council since 2016.

Brian Nestande went on to follow his father's footsteps, serving in the California Assembly from 2008 to 2014 as a Republican representing the Coachella Valley. In 2014, Nestande unsuccessfully challenged Democratic Rep. Raul Ruiz for a seat in Congress, losing by a roughly eight-point margin.

Brian Harnik, a local attorney and long-time associate who managed Nestande’s 2014 congressional campaign, told The Desert Sun on Thursday that he learned Wednesday night that Nestande was found deceased at his home, after some people were struggling to get in touch with him. An exact timeline of the events, as well as his cause of death, was unclear.

“(Brian) was a very effective assemblymember,” Harnik said. “He was one of those leaders who would drill into the details and understand the nuance of the legislative work and the legislative process. ... It's just a sad shock.”

Harnik said that knowing how to lead as an elected official was “kind of in (Nestande’s) blood,” noting his dad’s considerable legislative work, while his brother, Barry Nestande, was a longtime chief of staff for the late Riverside County Supervisor John Benoit. Barry Nestande died in 2010 at the age of 49, after losing consciousness during a gym workout.

“It very much ran through the family and through marriage, because I know he worked hard to help his wife Gina get elected, as well,” Harnik said. “Brian’s leadership, in my view, ran through his veins. ... Jokingly, he was sometimes a little too wonky for an elected official, but he would really drill in and understand issues.”

Gina Nestande had not responded to requests for comment as of Thursday morning. The couple had a combined family of seven children, according to the councilmember's bio on the city's website.

The Riverside County coroner's office confirmed a case for Nestande's death was in its system, but further details weren't immediately available.

After his service in the California Legislature, Nestande served as a deputy CEO of Riverside County until May 2021, and most recently he worked as a government affairs consultant in Palm Desert.

“(His impact) was not only at the state level, but at the country level and the local level,” Harnik said.

He launched a bid for College of the Desert Trustee Area 4 seat in 2022 but was knocked out of the race when he was deemed ineligible for that seat, because his neighborhood was redistricted out of that area.

Nestande launched his political career in service of high-profile desert politicians, serving as chief of staff for both Sonny and Mary Bono during their terms in Congress.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tom Coulter covers the cities of Palm Desert, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. Reach him at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Former Assemblymember Brian Nestande of Palm Desert dies