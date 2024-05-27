Former St. Paul police officer, Golden Gloves boxer dies in single-vehicle crash
A former St. Paul police officer and Golden Gloves boxer died in a single car accident last week.
At about 4 a.m. on Friday morning, Clemmie Howard Tucker Sr., 73, was driving a 2015 Ram 1500 truck eastbound on Interstate 94 near Dale Street when the pickup veered off the road to the right and struck a guardrail, according to a report by the Minnesota State Patrol.
While the airbag was deployed, authorities said, Tucker was not wearing a seatbelt. It was unknown if alcohol was involved, according to the incident report.
Tucker served as a St. Paul police officer for 23 years until his retirement in 1998. The former boxer also ran the now-defunct B.T. Bombers gym in St. Paul.
In 2017, Tucker was found guilty of malicious punishment of a child and fifth-degree assault charges for shoving and striking a teen at a group home where he worked as a counselor. Earlier, in 2007, Tucker was sentenced to federal prison for possessing more than 500 grams — 17.6 ounces — of a methamphetamine mixture with intent to distribute it.
Tucker’s daughter, Roxanne Tucker, has started a GoFundMe account for help raise money for funeral expenses.
To his family and friends, she wrote, her father was known as “Clem,” “Pops” or “Papa T.”
She said he was the best father a child could ask for and that being a father was a “responsibility he took very seriously and wholeheartedly … even if it was to his own detriment and/or self sacrifice!”
