Former Springfield resident pleads guilty to 2019 fatal shooting of nursing student

A former Springfield man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder of a Springfield nursing student with whom he had a previous live-in relationship.

Jovan A. Torbert, 38, was sentenced by Presiding Circuit Judge Ryan Cadagin to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the July 4, 2019, shooting death of Shanay L. Moore, 29, in Springfield.

Torbert will have to serve the sentence at 100%, and he will be on mandatory supervised release for three years following his release.

Torbert became a person of interest in the case because of his one-time relationship with Moore.

Moore was found dead in her Bryant Lane home on the city’s far northwest side.

Torbert had been living in Gary, Indiana, where he was located and arrested by U.S. Marshals from the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Aug. 14, 2019.

Tobert was later extradited to Springfield.

A count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon against Torbert was dismissed.

Torbert will receive credit for 1,665 days served while awaiting trial.

