Former Spokane Valley teacher gets no jail time for sex with student

Mar. 28—A former Central Valley High school teacher's "predatory actions" stripped a student of his dreams and significantly harmed him and his family after the teacher had sex with the 17-year-old, the student's mother told a judge Thursday.

McKenna Kindred, 25, will receive no jail time — recommended by the prosecution and defense — after she pleaded guilty Thursday to amended charges of second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes, both gross misdemeanors.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Dean Chuang sentenced Kindred to two years of probation and $700 in fines and fees. She must register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Students came forward in December 2022 to describe the inappropriate relationship between Kindred and her teacher's assistant.

The teen's classmates told school officials he was inappropriately messaging Kindred via Instagram and that he was defensive when they questioned him about the relationship, according to court documents. Kindred also reported to administration she was being harassed by someone on social media, accusing her of a sexual relationship with a student that she denied.

The teen's mother later told law enforcement her son had a sexual relationship with Kindred, that he'd been to her house alone with her and that the two had been sharing explicit photos over Instagram, court records say. Detectives did not find photographs "that appeared overtly sexual in nature," documents say. There were messages referencing masturbation.

The teenager was interviewed at his home and admitted he'd begun messaging Kindred in June 2022. He told police he visited Kindred's house and that they had sex. He also admitted to sharing explicit pictures and videos with Kindred, according to court records.

Central Valley School District said last year Kindred had resigned.

The student's mother told Chuang that Kindred's actions were an "abuse of power" and that she started to "groom" him when he was 16.

She said her son was unable to finish high school on campus, which affected him socially, emotionally and academically. He also lost some of his youth and missed out on major milestones.

The woman said her son played soccer since he was 18 months old, but Kindred's criminal actions forced his plans to change.

"A light he used to carry has been dimmed," she said.

The mother said she agreed to the attorneys' sentencing recommendations, so the case did not drag out any longer.

Kindred's attorney, Andrew Wagley, said Kindred's conduct caused harm that may never be mended with her husband and other family members.

Wagley said Kindred, who has no criminal history, voluntarily engaged in counseling to work on depression, anxiety and marital issues, all of which were not an excuse for her conduct but contributed to the crimes, he said.

He said Kindred's counselor believes this was an isolated incident and she poses no threat to society.

"She's suffered severe collateral consequences," Wagley said.

In a prepared statement, Kindred apologized to the victim and his family and said she was "deeply ashamed."

The student's mother used tissues to wipe her tears during Kindred's remarks to the court.

Kindred said counseling sessions have helped her understand the cause for her behavior.

"I am truly sorry for my actions," Kindred said.