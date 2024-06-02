Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy: 'Every American' should accept 2024 election results

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday said that “every American should accept the results” of the upcoming presidential election, as some Republicans repeatedly refuse to say whether they’ll accept the results, regardless of who wins.

Speaking to CNN’s “Inside Politics,” McCarthy also blasted Democrats for challenging “every single Republican elected president since George Bush,” specifically blaming Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin for saying that “Trump should be impeached before he was even sworn in.”

“This is a question that’s for the whole American public. We’ve gotta get beyond it,” McCarthy added.

In late 2020, McCarthy signed on to an amicus brief alongside other GOP members of Congress urging the Supreme Court to review a Texas lawsuit challenging the election results in several swing states.

He also voted not to certify the election results from Arizona and Pennsylvania on Jan. 6, 2021, joining 138 of his House colleagues in objecting to some states’ election results.

Earlier Sunday, Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that he would “certainly” accept the results of the upcoming election.

“That has always been the case, because in America the peaceful transfer of power is sacrosanct,” Jeffries said, adding: “That’s one of the reasons why many Americans — Democrats, independents and traditional Republicans — have been troubled by the election denialism or the denial that we’ve seen coming from the other side of the aisle.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com