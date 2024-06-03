Former Spartanburg jail employee charged with trying to take contraband in jail.

For the second time in a week, a staff member at the Spartanburg County Detention Center was arrested on charges of smuggling contraband into the jail.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said during a news conference on Monday that more arrests are possible.

According to arrest warrants, Ivey Leanne Martin, of Spartanburg, who was a medical technician at the jail, is charged with three counts of providing or attempting to provide contraband to inmates between Jan. 14 and May 30.

Martin also admitted to having a relationship with someone incarcerated at the jail, Wright said.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright speaks at a May 29, 2024, press conference after a detention center employee was arrested for smuggling contraband into the jail.

Last week, Joey Ghant, a detention officer at the jail, was charged with misconduct in office for smuggling contraband into the jail. At a May 29 news conference, Wright hinted more arrests were possible.

He said a Spartanburg County judge signed warrants for Martin the next day after Ghant was charged.

Ghant's arrest resulted from an internal investigation by the "newly formed" Office of Professional Standards that began several weeks ago, the Sheriff's Office previously stated. On Monday, Wright confirmed this and said two other staff members are currently under investigation, while another was cleared of wrong doing last week.

"I'm looking at a couple more people to see – to verify or not verify. We're gonna keep checking," Wright said.

Previously: Spartanburg County detention deputy arrested, accused of smuggling contraband into jail

Both Ghant and Martin's arrests resulted from inmate tips within the jail, Wright said, as well as information the inmates provided the State Law Enforcement Division. On both occasions, Wright said he was "frustrated" to describe his emotions on the arrests.

The jail personnel arrests come shortly before Wright, a long-time incumbent, is up for re-election on Tuesday, June 11. He is challenged in the Republican primary by one of his former corporals, Nick Duncan. Early voting is open now until this Friday, June 7. Voters can check their voter registration on SCvotes.gov.

F

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Former Spartanburg jail employee charged with taking contraband in jail