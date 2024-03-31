Former South-Western teacher to be sentenced for sexual contact with student
After being picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12, the Beavers blew away expectations by making a run to the Elite Eight and competing with No. 1 South Carolina to the end.
South Carolina is in the Final Four for the fourth consecutive season after a victory over Oregon State.
The women's NCAA tournament continues with the Elite Eight games.
Amazon, Microsoft and Google — have relaxed their egress fees, which are a tax of sorts that the cloud companies charge customers to move their data to another vendor. It’s a way to keep existing customers in the fold, but it’s kind of a ham-handed way to do it, and doesn’t exactly foster goodwill. For example, there are limits to the kind of data you can move, and each requires you to contact the vendor and open a request to get your own data out of the cloud.
Walgreens is in the middle of a turnaround strategy. CEO Tim Wentworth sat down with Yahoo Finance to discuss the company's new focus.
Will Lawrence, the co-founder and CTO of Iron Sheepdog, likes to say that sometimes building something simple is actually really hard. Building simple-to-use technology for the short-haul trucking industry is Iron Sheepdog's goal. Companies can track their contracted trucks through Iron Sheepdog, giving them more transparency into where trucks are, how long a job takes and how much to pay.
AT&T says 7.6 million current customers were affected by a recent leak in which sensitive data was released on the dark web, along with 65.4 million former account holders. As first reported by TechCrunch, the company has reset the passcodes of affected accounts.
A Walker Power Truck, built in Casper, Wyoming, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
A collection of historical images of eclipse viewing from around the world.
X is funding a lawsuit filed by Chloe Happe against her former employer Block, which was founded by Jack Dorsey, the same person who founded the website formerly known as Twitter.
For five innings, Opening Day in Philly felt like the 2023 NLDS. Then the Braves shut down the party at Citizens Bank Park.
“It feels very much like a slap in the face and much more personal than even just about the money.”
Former President Donald Trump and several of his co-defendants charged in the Georgia election interference case submit an application to appeal Judge Scott McAfee’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute them.
The last remaining perfect entry in Yahoo's women's bracket challenge was eliminated with Oregon State's 70-65 win over Notre Dame.
Orbit Fab wants to build "gas stations" for satellites -- which means it needs the gas cap, a mechanism for transferring propellant from an orbital tanker to the customer spacecraft. The Colorado-based startup (and former TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield finalist) has been in operation since 2018, and its CEO and co-founder Daniel Faber has been working in the space industry for decades; he’s likely best known for heading up Deep Space Industries (DSI), a company that was targeting asteroid mining. The company, which was founded in 2012, was acquired by Bradford Space seven years later.
If the 2023 crypto venture landscape was an ice-cold pot of water, the first quarter of 2024 is the part where the bubbles start to form right before water boils, Tom Schmidt, a partner at Dragonfly Capital, said to TechCrunch. Nage said his firm has tracked over 690 deals across stages that have transpired during Q1, about 30 to 40% more than the lows in 2023. “In Q1, the crypto venture capital funding landscape was cautiously optimistic, rebounding from a challenging two-year period of fundraising difficulties for both companies and managers,” said Alex Felix, co-founder and chief investment officer at CoinFund.
You'll score high marks with these practical, stylish and just plain indulgent presents.
As AI proliferates and things on the internet are easier to manipulate, there’s a need more than ever to make sure data and brands are verifiable, said Scott Dykstra, CTO and co-founder of Space and Time, on TechCrunch’s Chain Reaction podcast. “Not to get too cryptographically religious here, but we saw that during the FTX collapse,” Dykstra said. Dykstra sees that as akin to making a query to a database for financial records, but manipulating it inside their own database.
Disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was just sentenced to 25 years in prison in a New York court. He was convicted in November of fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.