Former South-Western teacher to be sentenced for sexual contact with student

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Franklin County middle school teacher who pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with an underage student is set to be sentenced Monday.

Online court records show Benjamin M. Rutan, 42, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony. One other unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and four sexual battery charges were dropped in exchange for the plea.

According to Rutan’s plea agreement, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison; however, the agreement calls for six years imprisonment, and he would have to register as a Tier II sex offender after serving a prison sentence. Rutan could also be fined up to $10,000.

Court records say the abuse began in 2013, when the student was 14 years old and Rutan was her language arts teacher, track and basketball coach at Norton Middle School in the South-Western City School District.

Arrest documents state the sexual contact continued for approximately five years, until the victim was 19. Police said the contact happened several times a week and took place on school grounds, in Rutan’s classroom, his coach’s office, in the school’s parking lot, and other locations throughout Franklin County.

Police said the victim first contacted authorities on Nov. 17, 2021, and was given a recording device on Dec. 2, 2021, with which she allegedly caught Rutan admitting the sexual contact several times during a conversation.

Rutan, who was arrested on Dec. 8, 2021, was placed on administrative leave the same day.

The victim has filed a civil lawsuit against Rutan, the school district, and district administrators.

