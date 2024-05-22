Former Somerset DA Thomas pleads no contest to simple assault

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Former Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas pleaded no contest Tuesday to a misdemeanor simple assault charge that stemmed from a domestic abuse incident.

The plea, entered in Cambria County court, has the same legal effect as a guilty plea.

He received two years of probation, which will run concurrently to a 2½- to- 7-year prison term he is serving regarding the sexual assault of a Windber woman. The conviction also prohibits Thomas from possessing firearms.

“This conviction shows that no one is above the law and domestic violence will not be tolerated,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a statement. “My office will continue to prosecute these difficult cases regardless of who the defendant is.”

Thomas repeatedly punched his wife, Amy Thomas, during an incident that occurred in a vehicle in Johnstown in May 2021, according to the release from Henry’s office.

A Westmoreland County woman reported the incident that she witnessed during a FaceTime call. She testified seeing Thomas strike her “at least 10 times.”

Amy Thomas testified that her husband did not hit her, claiming injuries to her head and face were caused by a car crash after their dispute.

She was also accused of perjury and sending harassing text messages to the witness.

The Tribune-Democrat does not typically identify victims of domestic abuse, but Amy Thomas went public with her story and testified.