Former soldier cleared drug debt with cocaine dealing

A former army veteran has been given a suspended 18-month jail sentence for dealing cocaine to pay off his drug debt.

John Brindley, 41, from Watford, saw active service in Afghanistan.

He suffered post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and had been prescribed medication for it by an army doctor.

The court heard that Brindley had became addicted to drugs and was coerced into drug dealing.

On 29 June 2023 the police stopped a Mercedes in Watford, which led them to an address in Bushey, Hertfordshire, where Brindley was staying.

The officers found Brindley and 10 wraps of cocaine, with 82% purity.

Prosecutor Philip Misner told the court that Brindley handed over £160 and said: “This is from dealing.”

Mr Misner said it was accepted by the prosecution that Brindley had played a lesser role in drug supply.

Brindley from Watford appeared for sentencing at St Albans Crown Court having pled guilty to possessing a Class A dug with intent to supply.

The court heard that Brindley was being supported by Op NOVA, a charity that helps ex-service personnel who were in contact with the justice system.

Brindley had seen active service in Afghanistan and had been prescribed medication for PTSD.

Recorder Ian Stern KC said that the prosecution had accepted that Brindley was coerced into drug dealing.

The judge passed an 18-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months. Brindley must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days.

