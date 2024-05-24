Former social worker sentenced after making false child abuse claims

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Colorado social worker Robin Niceta was convicted of making false child abuse claims against a member of Aurora City Council and sentenced to four years in prison.

Niceta was convicted of a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and misdemeanor charge after she made an anonymous tip in 2022 accusing Aurora City Council member Danielle Jurinsky of sexually abusing her son.

Niceta reports child sexual abuse against council member

At the time of the accusation, Niceta was in a romantic relationship with now-former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson. One day before the false claim was made, Jurinsky criticized Wilson on a radio show.

After the false report, investigators found no evidence of wrongdoing by the councilwoman but traced the call back to Niceta.

Niceta’s trial came to a halt last year when she informed the court of a brain tumor. Niceta’s attorneys told a judge she was incompetent to stand trial because of a brain tumor diagnosis.

Niceta was then accused of falsifying medical records after Niceta’s oncologist was nowhere to be found, and the provided MRI images were stock images of glioblastoma and were found with a basic Google image search of the word “glioblastoma,” prosecutors say.

Niceta’s defense team filed a motion on May 11 dropping Niceta as a client once it was revealed the medical records they submitted were likely fake.

Niceta now faces more charges after being accused of allegedly faking a brain tumor to avoid a criminal trial.

