Former social worker pleads guilty to having sexual conduct with 13-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A formal social worker accused of sexual conduct with a minor has pleaded guilty in court Tuesday.

Payton Shires, facing eight felony counts, including four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, pleaded guilty to seven of eight charges against her in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. Shires, who was also charged with two counts of intimidating a witness/victim, and one count each for discharging a firearm and inducing panic, was scheduled for a trial hearing before entering the plea.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 27, when Shires could face up to 28 1/2 years in prison. She will also have to register as a Tier II sex offender every 180 days for the next 25 years. The charge for discharging a firearm was dropped, but the inducing panic charge includes a one-year firearm specification.

Shires was accused of having sex with a 13-year-old boy, who she was assigned to provide mental health counseling services through the National Youth Advocate Program. She admitted to police that she participated in multiple sex acts with the boy. Court records indicated the incidents took place on Sept. 16, Sept. 22 and Sept. 27 of 2023.

Shires was also charged with two counts of witness intimidation when, according to Columbus police, she violated the terms of her $500,000 bond and went to the victim’s home. There, she threatened to kill the mother of the victim and herself. She reportedly was in possession of a gun and fired a shot when she arrived at the home on Oct. 26.

Columbus police first got involved when the teen’s mother called them to report text messages she found between him and Shires. The social worker had asked the 13-year-old if he deleted videos, and if his mother had seen them or messages between them, a detective wrote in a criminal complaint document.

The mother gave her son’s phone to the Columbus Division of Police as evidence. After getting a warrant, investigators found a video of Shires engaging in sexual acts with the teen on the device. The criminal complaint said CPD then joined the mother for a phone call with Shires, where she admitted to participating in sexual acts with the 13-year-old.

The victim’s mother filed a civil complaint against Shires and the National Youth Advocate Program, accusing it of failing to remove her son from Shires’ care when she alerted the nonprofit of the inappropriate sexual relationship.

The lawsuit detailed that from August to September 2023, Shires engaged in sexual acts with the teen victim in multiple places in Franklin and other Ohio counties “within the course and scope of her employment with NYAP.” The mother informed the nonprofit of what was happening on Sept. 22, two weeks before police would take Shires into custody.

State records confirmed that Shires’ social work license remained active as of May 28, 2024. There were no details available regarding a possible suspension or forfeiture.

