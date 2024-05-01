Former Snyder aide Rich Baird wants $2.8M in damages over Flint water criminal charges

LANSING — A top aide to former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says he intends to sue the state and Wayne County for malicious prosecution over criminal charges that were brought against him in connection with the lead poisoning of Flint's drinking water supply.

Richard Baird is seeking at least $2.8 million in damages, according to records filed with the Michigan Court of Claims, some of which were processed Tuesday.

Baird was one of several state officials criminally charged in connection with the Flint water crisis. He faced four felony charges: perjury, misconduct in office, obstruction of justice and extortion.

Those charges, as well as all of the charges against all defendants were ultimately dismissed, including two misdemeanor charges against Snyder.

Lawsuits in the Michigan Court of Claims require prior written notice. Baird said in a notice processed Tuesday that he intends to sue Attorney General Dana Nessel; her chief deputy, Fadwa Hammoud; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer; and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, who assisted Nessel with the case.

"The above-named individuals intentionally and wrongfully decided to use the one-man grand jury statute ... to prosecute me," Baird said in a letter to the court. "In doing so, they denied me due process and other rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution."

Baird said his damages exceed $1 million for mental and emotional distress and pain and suffering, $1 million for damage to his reputation, and $800,000 in other damages, including attorney fees.

Spokespersons for Nessel, who would also act for Whitmer, and Worthy, had no immediate comment on the filing.

Last week marked the 10th anniversary of the start of the Flint water crisis. The state has agreed to pay $600 million in damages in the main civil lawsuit arising from the tragedy.

