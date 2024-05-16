Former SMH board chair appointed to fill unexpired term in At-Large Seat 3 until November

The Sarasota County Public Hospital Board met in a special meeting May 14 to appoint former board chairman William “Bill” Noonan to fill the unexpired term for At-Large Seat 3,

The seat has been vacant since mid-April, when Britt Riner stepped down to focus on a new role advocating for parents and children statewide.

Noonan will hold the seat until the general election in November, when voters will pick a new board member in a race set to include Democrat George Davis and the winner of an Aug. 20 Republican primary between Pam Beitlich and Mary Flynn O’Neill.

The hospital board sets the strategic direction of the Sarasota Memorial Health Care System. Four seats on the nine-member board are on the ballot this year.

Noonan previously served on the hospital board from 2016-20, representing Seat 1 in the Central District.

He was named board chair for 2019-20 but stepped down in 2020 for personal family reasons. He resumed his service to the organization in 2021, when he was appointed to serve as a community representative on the board’s Mission & Planning Committee.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Noonan was hired by IBM after graduating from Villanova University in Pennsylvania with a degree in electrical engineering.

During his 30-plus years with IBM in Boston, he served in a number of senior executive roles, including senior global sales operations manager and senior program manager for incentive planning.

After retiring from IBM in 2004, Noonan joined Novell, a global enterprise software company, ultimately serving as senior director for global field operations.

Noonan and his wife, Candace, moved to Sarasota in 2012.

