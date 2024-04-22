Site of former shoe store in downtown Spartanburg becoming studio apartments

The dual studio apartment project planned for the former McMahan Shoes building in downtown Spartanburg could be ready for tenants before the year ends, according to the developer.

Brandon McKillop said he hopes to start building renovations by summer.

Rendering of the renovations planned for the front of the building.

"I just feel like the downtown area needs some different types of residential spaces," McKillop said of the project. "When we originally bought it, we did consider keeping it commercial, but the parking is just such a challenge. It would be easier for people to find a place to park and walk to their apartments."

The former shoe store at 249 E. Main St. will be renovated into two back-to-back studio apartments, one facing East Main and the other with an entrance off South Dean Street. The interior of the building features a Coca-Cola mural, which McKillop said he plans to preserve.

Designs for the interior layout of the apartments.

The project was granted full and final approval by the DRB during the April meeting.

The final renderings were designed by Meghan Teague of Teague Studios who also worked on the artist studio that was approved in March and will located next door to the apartments.

McMahan Shoes closed in April 2022 after 54 years in Spartanburg. The building will be one of several adaptive reuse projects on East Main, including finished projects such as Aug Smith on Main, a mixed-use space with apartments and retail in a historic department store, and planned projects such as the 111 E. Main project that would also convert two former commercial spaces into mixed residential and retail.

“We’re excited to see a future for the former McMahan Shoes location that will ensure the historic space continues to be a useful part of Downtown Spartanburg’s landscape,” said Christopher George, city communications manager. “Smaller adaptive reuse projects like this that meet the housing needs of our growing downtown are very important for maintaining continuity for our residents and visitors.”

Samantha Swann covers city news, development and culture in Spartanburg. She is a University of South Carolina Upstate and Greenville Technical College alumna. Contact her at sswann@shj.com or on Instagram at @sam_on_spartanburg.

