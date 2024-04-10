Former sheriff Jamey Noel to serve additional jail time after judge finds him in contempt of court

Former Clark County, Indiana, sheriff Jamey Noel will spend 60 days in jail after a judge ruled he was in contempt of court for violating one of the terms he was ordered to abide by following his November arrest.

Special Judge Larry Medlock ordered Noel to be taken into custody during a court appearance Tuesday, according to a report from WDRB-TV.

Medlock also rescheduled Noel's jury trial date for Nov. 6, according to court records. The trial had been set for May 6.

Noel, who faces 25 felony charges, was ordered to appear in court after Indiana State Police investigators reported finding two handguns in his Jeffersonville home. During his first court hearing in November, Medlock told Noel he had to surrender all of his firearms to police, except for one shotgun of his choice.

The former sheriff is accused of, among other things, using a nonprofit business's credit card to buy personal items and hiring county employees to do jobs related to his personal interests while they were on the clock.

The Clark County-based nonprofit Noel once ran, New Chapel EMS, sued him in March, alleging it can not stop recurring payments and close the bank accounts he had access to because bank records list Noel as the primary card holder. New Chapel alleges that without a court order, it cannot stop payments without taking on a "significant impact" to its credit score. Jefferson County, Indiana Superior Court Judge Blaine Goode will preside over the case after Clark County Superior Court Kyle Williams recused himself, according to court records.

Noel's wife Misty and his daughter Kasey face charges of theft and tax evasion after investigators alleged they were also using the New Chapel bank account to purchase personal items, including clothing and cosmetics. In an affidavit, lead investigator Lt. Jeffery Hearon alleged over $4 million in expenses for personal items had been charged to the New Chapel account.

All three Noels plead not guilty to their charges. Misty Noel's trial is scheduled for July 30 and Kasey Noel's trial is set for Aug. 20.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Jamey Noel to serve jail time after being ruled in contempt of court